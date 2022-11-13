German chancellor regrets Putin won't attend G20 summit in Bali
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a press conference in Hanoi. Vietnam is the Chancellor's first stop on the way to the G20 summit. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he regretted Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision not to attend the G20 summit in Bali next week, where he would have had to face fierce criticism of the war he launched in Ukraine.

"It would have been good if President Putin had gone to the G20 summit," Scholz said while in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"But then he would have had to expose himself to all the questions and all the criticism that has been formulated by many countries in the world. That's probably why he's not here."

Scholz and other leaders of the G20 group of advanced economies are due to meet on the Indonesian island of Bali on Tuesday for a two-day summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to hold a video address for the G20 leaders.

Putin cancelled his participation a few days ago and will now be represented by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian state media released a video showing Lavrov stepping off his plane in Bali on Sunday evening and being greeted with a performance by Indonesian dancers.

Lavrov travelled to Bali from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Cambodia. At a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in July, Lavrov caused a scandal when he left the meeting early.

