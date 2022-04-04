Germany expels 40 Russian diplomats after summoning ambassador

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (not pictured) attend a press conference at the Federal Foreign Office. Tobias Schwarz/AFP Pool/dpa

The German government is declaring 40 Russian diplomats "undesirable persons," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announces, an act that is tantamount to expulsion from the country.

The government decided to declare "a significant number of members of the Russian embassy undesirables who have worked every day here in Germany against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society," Baerbock said. "We will not tolerate this any longer."

Berlin's decision was communicated to Russian Ambassador Sergei Nethayev who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, Baerbock said. The affected envoys now have five days to leave Germany.

The diplomats in question are assumed to be members of Russian intelligence services.

The move comes in the second month of Russia's war on Ukraine and as images of atrocities allegedly committed by Russian troops have shocked the world. More than 4 million people have fled the war which has devastated cities and towns in Ukraine.