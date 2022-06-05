Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions: newspaper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator, acting as trustee, has had to buy replacement gas on the market to fulfil supp...
Rudy Giuliani forgets 9/11: 'Do you remember a mass murder when I was mayor? I don't'
June 05, 2022
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani seemed to forget about the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and said that he could not "remember a mass murder" during his tenure.
Giuliani made the remarks during an interview on Real America's Voice on Friday. The former mayor suggested that his son Andrew, who is running for governor, had policies that would prevent school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas.
"It all can be done. It's not magic," Giuliani said. "I did it. We didn't have mental people."
"Do you remember a mass murder when I was mayor? I don't," the former mayor added. "If it happened, I don't remember. It couldn't have been too mass. I don't remember a mass murder. I don't remember a riot."
In the past, Giuliani has been criticized for praising his own response to the Sept. 11 attacks. During a campaign in 2007, now-President Joe Biden slammed the former mayor.
"There's only three things he mentions in a sentence -- a noun, a verb, and 9/11. There's nothing else! There's nothing else!" Biden said.
Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.
Pro-Trump GOPers facing major roadblock to their plan to push back at Jan 6th hearings: report
June 05, 2022
According to a report from CNN, close congressional allies of Donald Trump are making plans, at his urging, to push back at the televised House hearings on the Jan 6th insurrection hoping to distract viewers from expected revelations about the former president's complicity in the attack on the Capitol building.
However, as the report points out, that may be easier said than done.
CNN is reporting that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is heading up the diversionary antics, with Trump communicating "to some of his most loyal acolytes on Capitol Hill that the former President wants people vigorously defending him and pushing back."
Among those expected to take part in the counterprogramming are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN), each of whom have been asked by the bipartisan committee to appear and answer questions.
As CNN reports, "Trump’s insistence that his allies defend his honor has mobilized Republicans both on and off the Hill into action, with a broad range of plans to protect him. This despite the belief by some Republicans that they should draw attention away from January 6 and instead continue to beat the drum of the present day economic and cultural issues that have resonated with voters."
The belief that the GOP should ignore the hearings is borne out by the fact that, while Stefanik and company plan a major pushback, they have no idea what is coming because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all of his nominees to the committee leaving no Trump loyalist to tip-off GOP House members what has been uncovered.
"Part of the challenge for Republicans — especially after they decided to boycott the select committee — is that they have little insight into what the investigation has uncovered and what might be revealed in the public hearings, making it harder for them to settle on a precise strategy," CNN is reporting before adding, "Another is the prospect that the committee will lean heavily on testimony from former aides of Vice President Mike Pence to help make their case – a scenario that could force Republicans to choose sides in a more public way than they have done so previously."
You can read more here.
Trump is 'the first seditious president in our history': Woodward and Bernstein
June 05, 2022
In a comprehensive piece for the Washington Post, legendary Watergate reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Berstein used their experiences covering the Senate hearings 50 years ago that eventually sent Richard Nixon packing, to the impending congressional hearings by a House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection that will begin this Thursday, and claimed that what Nixon did pales in comparison to Donald Trump's attack on democracy.
The two journalists whose steadfastness in reporting on the Watergate break-in led to Nixon's resignation and fall into disgrace, wrote for the Post that they have no doubt that the twice-impeached Trump is guilty of sedition by virtue of his conspiring with others to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Put more bluntly, they wrote that Trump's post-election actions made him the "first seditious president in our history."
According to their analysis, on Jan 6th, "driven by Trump’s rhetoric and his obvious approval, a mob descended on the Capitol and, in a stunning act of collective violence, broke through doors and windows and ransacked the House chamber, where the electoral votes were to be counted. The mob then went in search of Pence — all to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Trump did nothing to restrain them."
RELATED: George Conway: Donald Trump engaged in a 'multi-faceted criminal conspiracy'
As the journalist noted, unlike Nixon's "dirty tricks," Trump, "...accomplished his subversion largely in public. He pursued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election process from campaign rally podiums, the White House and his popular Twitter feed. Nonetheless, he lost 61 of his court challenges, even from judges he had appointed," before adding, "After Election Day, Trump began another, more deadly assault on the electoral process."
After detailing Trump's efforts up to and after the Jan 6th riot, Woodward and Bernstein pointed out some similarities between the recently ousted president and Nixon who realized he had lost support in Congress making staying in office untenable.
"Both Nixon and Trump created a conspiratorial world in which the U.S. Constitution, laws and fragile democratic traditions were to be manipulated or ignored, political opponents and the media were 'enemies,' and there were few or no restraints on the powers entrusted to presidents," they wrote. "Trump’s claims have always been presented with unwavering, emotional consistency, revealing little or no self-doubt. As the 2024 election approaches, Trump seems on the verge of once again seeking the presidency."
Having written that, they added, "Both Nixon and Trump have been willing prisoners of their compulsions to dominate, and to gain and hold political power through virtually any means. In leaning so heavily on these dark impulses, they defined two of the most dangerous and troubling eras in American history, before warning, "As Washington warned in his Farewell Address more than 225 years ago, unprincipled leaders could create 'permanent despotism,' 'the ruins of public liberty,' and 'riot and insurrection.'"
You can read the highly comprehensive piece here.
