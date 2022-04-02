Germany indicts army reservist suspected of spying for Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has indicted a former officer in its reserve force on charges of spying for Russia, the Federal Public Prosecutor (GBA) said on Friday, in a case that may worsen relations strained by tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As a deputy commander of a squad, Ralph G., whose family name cannot be fully disclosed under privacy laws, provided Russian agents with "numerous documents and information" about the German army from October 2014 until March 2020, German prosecutor Ines Peterson said in a statement. Strains between Russia and the NATO military alliance have r...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Everybody blames Mitch: McConnell scrambles to avoid blame for end of popular school lunch extension
April 02, 2022
Thirty million – that's the number of children who have been receiving free meals as part of a federal plan to ensure universal school lunches for every kid in America's public school system. But with virtually no congressional plan to extend the policy into next year, 30 million are now at risk of losing a guaranteed meal for five days a week/
This stunning development – which has sparked the ire of parents, administrators, and teachers alike – spans back to April 2020, when thousands of public schools issued sweeping closures over COVID-19 concerns. In response, then-president Donald Trump allowed the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to waive a slew of restrictions on free and reduced-price meals for school kids.
At the time, it was a vital executive action that granted students reliable access to food through school programs like grab-and-go meals and classroom lunches. Last year President Joe Biden extended the USDA's waivers through the Spring of 2022 as part of a federal plan to buoy the nation's public school system against the lingering effects of the pandemic.
But now, Republicans are angling to nix the waivers from Biden's federal budget for 2023, flouting the guidance of child nutrition advocates who argue that schools arent ready for the waivers to be lifted, largely because they remain steeped in a global pandemic that's seen an unprecedented surge in food prices.
"This has not been the recovery year that we thought it would be. School nutrition programs are still struggling families, and kids are still struggling. We're still transitioning back," Krystal FitzSimons, Director of School and Out-of-School Time Programs at the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), told Salon in an interview. "Providing another year of these waivers will be critical to support kids and families, to support education, and to support the school nutrition operations."
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, FitzSimons said, the National School Lunch Program was often a dizzying mess of bureaucracy. Parents were expected to fill out forms used to determine whether their children qualified for free or reduced-price meals. Lunch staff had to account for every student's daily payments, logging their meal debt, which has been known to eat into school budgets. Not to mention, kids often forgot their lunch money, sometimes forcing them to go hungry or borrow from friends.
And yet, all of these problems completely vanished after the USDA announced the rollout of free meals, said Yooli O'Brien, a mother of two boys attending the Grand Rapids Christian Schools system in Grand Rapid, Michigan. Even though O'Brien was able to pay for both her boys' lunches before the COVID crisis, the program, she said, took a massive logistical weight off of her shoulders.
"All of these problems completely vanished after the USDA announced the rollout of free meals"
"Universal school lunch is still fantastic because there's nothing I need to do. I don't have to sit there and figure out if I've remembered to load in enough money on my kids' lunch accounts," O'Brien told Salon in an interview. "And the schools are the same way, where administratively there's so much less burden. They don't have to walk parents through how to fill out the forms. They don't have to feel like a gatekeeper."
O'Brien noted that many parents share her concerns: "I just feel like parents are just stretched so thin right now that, even if you don't need [universal school lunches] from a financial standpoint, the fact that [they're] there is just so easy."
Unsurprisingly, that sentiment is hardly anecdotal. According to a Data for Progress poll from last year, roughly three-quarters of all voters support or somewhat support making school lunch and breakfast free for every kid in America. Even the vast majority of Republicans backed free meals, with just 30% opposed.
But for reasons that remain hazy, public opinion on free lunches is now being flatly ignored by a broad swath of federal lawmakers, even though the program has passed with flying colors over the last two years.
According to the Post, the Biden administration repeatedly advocated for extending free meals into next year. But his efforts were reportedly thwarted as result of fierce pushback from Senate Republicans arguing that universal lunch was always meant to be a temporary measure whose extension might add billions of dollars to the nation's rising deficit.
Chief among this Republican cohort, the Post reported, is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a notorious deficit hawk who last year also adamantly opposed Biden's plan to expand the child tax credit.
As of this writing, McConnell has not publicly come out against extending universal lunches, so Salon asked the senator's office to elucidate his position. McConnell's press secretary, Doug Andres, suggested that the White House was to blame for the program's impending cancellation.
"You may want to check in with the White House since they never requested an extension of this program in their supplemental request – or even in their most recent budget," Andres told Salon over email.
"GOP leadership would "prefer to let our kids go hungry.'"
But according to the Post, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack aggressively pushed for the program's re-extension during the drawing up of Biden's budget, saying that he "made a request to speak to Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy. Senate Agriculture Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., has likewise blamed Republicans for the program's disintegration, claiming that the GOP leadership would "prefer to let our kids go hungry."
According to POLITICO, which spoke to half a dozen aides on both sides of the aisle, there are still "intense disagreements" around how and why the pandemic-era universal lunch program will not be renewed. But in the meantime, there doesn't appear to be anything that the USDA can do to avert the expiration of the waivers.
"The long story short is [Vilsack] does not have the power to renew waivers that are currently in place," Kate Waters, Press Secretary for the USDA, explained to Salon. "That power rests solely with the Congress."
RELATED: Egg price-gouging accusations, a pandemic cheese "roller coaster": Why food costs are still in flux
Needless to say, the exact scope of the crisis is hard to assess for certain, but there's little doubt among experts that it will prove to be devastating.
Right now, USDA's waivers grant free lunch meals to 30 million kids, up 10 million from prior to the pandemic. For schools, these meals have been fully reimbursed by the SNA. But once the waivers are lifted, experts expect those reimbursements to cover just 40% of each lunch. And in a nation where roughly 1 and 7 children are considered food insecure, the impact will be especially acute on families who are already struggling to put food on the table.
In Burke County, Georgia, for instance, where roughly 20% residents live in poverty, two-thirds of the district's 4,100 students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch (i.e., their families' incomes fall below 185% of the federal poverty line), according to The Washington Monthly. Donna Martin, the county's nutrition director, told the outlet that she worries about half of her students will not be able to eat this summer if waivers are lifted. "If we don't get these waivers," she said, "it is just going to be a catastrophe."
Dr. Marlene Schwartz, Director of the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Obesity, affirmed Martin's concerns in an interview with Salon, saying that the discontinuation of universal lunches is going to "make the job of the food service director much, much harder."
"They're dealing with supply chain issues. They're dealing with labor shortages," Schwartz explained. "Food service directors are exhausted. It's been an incredibly arduous year for them. So I think [no waivers would be] adding a huge amount of stress to their jobs."
In addition, Schwartz said, lifting the waivers will have an especially negative impact on families who are just on the cusp of qualifying for reduced meals. "I think that the families that were right on the edge, are the ones that are going to suffer the most, because now they are going to have to go back to paying for the meals," she added.
On June 30, universal lunches are set to officially expire. But in the meantime, the impending deadline hasn't stopped some states from bracing for the impact.
Last year, both California and Maine mandated that free lunches be served to every school within state borders. And Colorado is currently weighing a bill that would do just the same.
"A lot of times, if you think back to getting vending machines out of schools, getting soda out of schools, and getting snacks and other junk out of schools, it happens at the state level first, and then eventually, the federal government catches up," Schwartz said. "This may work out that as states start to do it, it'll provide more pressure for the federal government to reinstate the waivers but not as a waiver but to actually change the policy."
CONTINUE READING Show less
WATCH: Bill Maher scorches GOP's 2022 candidates as even crazier than the 2010 Tea Party wave
April 01, 2022
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher warned his viewers of the candidates that Republicans are fielding in the 2022 midterm elections.
The host noted, "we are now only seven months away midterm elections that are poised to make the Republicans much more powerful, so attention must be paid where the Republican Party is right now. You'd think with the left going a little loony after the past few years, Republicans would've seen an opening to grab the sensible center. But no."
Maher reminded viewers of the crazy candidates Republicans ran in 2010.
"In 2009, it was a big deal when Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC) yelled out 'you lie' during Obama's state of the union address. But this year, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) repeatedly — repeatedly — interrupted Biden at his state of the union. Look at them. Excuse me Karen, the president is talking, its not a Black kid you caught trying to use the pool," Maher said. "No, you can't have skinny margarita and if you don't sit down, this flight is never getting to Orlando."
He also discussed Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).
"For all of who get frustrated because Manchin and Sinema don't vote like true liberals, because they never were, or think Trump is as bad as it's going to get, remember the first rule of modern Republican politics, they always go lower, because this party has no bottom, unless you count Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
He went on to discuss GOP candidates Hershel Walker, Kelly Tshibaka, Sarah Palin, Michele Fiore, Eric Greitens, Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons, and Tina Forte.
"What are they serving at the Republican conventions these days? Bath salts?" he asked. "You think the Republicans of 2010 were kooks? This crowd looks at those people like, 'Please, they've never even masturbated on the subway.'"
"You think the Republicans of 2010 were kooks? This crowd looks at those people like, 'Please, they've never even masturbated on the subway.'"\n#RealTimepic.twitter.com/Nn67rjFPVg— Bob Brigham (@Bob Brigham) 1648870708
CONTINUE READING Show less
By James Mackenzie
A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will make another attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast.
Mariupol, encircled since the early days of Russia's five-week-old invasion, has been Moscow's main target in Ukraine's southeastern region of Donbas. Tens of thousands there are trapped with scant access to food and water.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.
"They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians," the ICRC said in a statement. A previous Red Cross evacuation attempt in early March failed because the route was found to be unsafe.
Russia and Ukraine have agreed to humanitarian corridors during the war that have facilitated the evacuation of thousands of civilians.
The ICRC says its Mariupol operation has been approved by both sides, but major details were still being worked out such as the exact timing and destination of the convoy, which would be an undetermined location in Ukraine.
In an early morning video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russian troops have moved toward the Donbas region and northeast in the direction of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, where previous Russian strikes badly damaged urban areas.
"I hope there may still be solutions for the situation in Mariupol," Zelenskiy said. "The whole world has to react to this humanitarian catastrophe."
SHIFT FROM KYIV
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops on Feb. 24 for what he calls a "special operation" to demilitarise Ukraine.
The West calls it an unprovoked war of aggression that has killed thousands, uprooted a quarter of Ukraine's population and brought tensions between Russia and the United States to their worst point since the Cold War.
Aiming to lower nuclear tensions with Russia, the U.S. military has canceled an intercontinental ballistic missile test that it had initially aimed only to delay, the Air Force told Reuters.
But the United States and its European allies have sent Ukraine military assistance, including an additional $300 million dollars in aid announced by the Pentagon late on Friday. The new aid includes laser-guided rocket and anti-drone systems.
Citing a U.S. official, the New York Times reported that the United States would work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defenses in the Donbas region.
At peace talks this week, Russia said Donbas, where it has backed separatists since 2014, would now be the focus of its war efforts. Russian troops left behind shattered villages and their own abandoned tanks as they moved away from the capital Kyiv.
"You see that (the) enemy overestimates its potential around Kyiv at least. And we keep going forward liberating our cities and evacuating our people," said Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin.
After failing to capture a single major city, Russia has painted its draw-down of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in the peace negotiations.
Ukraine and its allies say Russian forces have been forced to regroup after suffering heavy losses due to determined Ukrainian resistance.
Across the border from Kharkiv in the Russian city of Belgorod, Moscow said Ukrainian helicopters struck a fuel depot on Friday, causing a huge fire. Ukraine denied responsibility for the incident, the first of its kind in the war.
The fire destroyed several oil tanks and will likely add short-term strain to Russia's already stretched logistics chains, particularly operations in Kharkiv, Britain's defence ministry said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the incident could jeopardise the peace talks. Russia will strengthen its western borders so it won't "cross anyone's mind to attack," Peskov said later.
ODESA STRIKES
As Ukrainian forces recaptured more territory around Kyiv on Friday, officials in the Black Sea port of Odesa said anti-air defences thwarted an attempted attack on critical infrastructure in the city. Reuters could not immediately verify the account.
Odesa's governor, Maksym Marchenko, said three missiles had hit a residential district, causing casualties. He said the missiles were fired from an Iskander missile system in Crimea, the southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
Russia denies targeting civilians. Odesa and Mariupol straddle the Black Sea and have been primary targets of Russia due in part to their strategic location.
Facing unprecedented sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia had threatened to cut off gas supplies to Europe unless buyers paid with roubles. Europe vowed to stay united against Russia's demand, and Moscow said it would not halt supplies until new payments are due later in April.
Mediators from Turkey, where the most recent round of face-to-face peace talks were held, and the United Nations have been pressing for a pause in fighting.
United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths will travel to Moscow on Sunday and then to Kyiv as the U.N. pursues a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}