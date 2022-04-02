Germany indicts army reservist suspected of spying for Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has indicted a former officer in its reserve force on charges of spying for Russia, the Federal Public Prosecutor (GBA) said on Friday, in a case that may worsen relations strained by tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As a deputy commander of a squad, Ralph G., whose family name cannot be fully disclosed under privacy laws, provided Russian agents with "numerous documents and information" about the German army from October 2014 until March 2020, German prosecutor Ines Peterson said in a statement. Strains between Russia and the NATO military alliance have r...