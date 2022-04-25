Germany's far-right AfD congratulates Le Pen on strong showing

Tino Chrupalla, AfD federal chairman and parliamentary group leader of the AfD, speaks in the general debate in the plenary session in the Bundestag. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has congratulated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, following the announcement of projections that she lost the French presidential elections to incumbent Emmanuel Macron. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has congratulated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, following the announcement of projections that she lost the French presidential elections to incumbent Emmanuel Macron.
"I congratulate our partner Marine Le Pen on her strong result," AfD leader Tino Chrupalla said. He described Macron's victory as illusory.
"Victor Orban and Marine Le Pen enjoy huge support in their countries," Chrupalla said in reference to the right-wing Hungarian prime minister.
"Together we will change the continent of Europe," he added.