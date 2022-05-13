Germany's Scholz pushes for Ukraine ceasefire in call with Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible during a telephone call on Friday, a government spokesperson said on Friday. A truce was needed to improve the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and allow progress in finding a diplomatic solution for the conflict, the spokesperson said. During the 75-minute call, Scholz reminded Putin of Russia's responsibility for the global food situation, the spokesperson added. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)
Former President Donald Trump appointed more than 200 judges to the federal bench during his four years in office. Immigration advocates say those judges today are operating like a "shadow Trump administration" as they decide cases in which President Joe Biden has sought to undo some of his predecessor's strictest policies.
As NPR reports, lawyers for Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri went "judge shopping" when they wanted to go to court to challenge the Biden administration plan to lift Trump's Title 42 pandemic border restrictions. Title 42, under the guise of COVID-19 safety, gave the federal government the power to return migrants at the southern border to their home countries without affording them a hearing.
Instead of filing the challenge in a court in a state capital or near the border, they opted to bring their case in the Western District of Louisiana where it will be heard today in oral arguments in front of a Trump-appointed judge.
U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays is scheduled to hear oral arguments today in a courthouse in Lafayette, LA, which is more than 500 miles from the U.S./Mexico border.
Immigrant advocates say states are deliberately steering cases to federal judges appointed by Trump, where they believe they'll get a sympathetic hearing.
"To date, these states have brought no less than 17 lawsuits challenging President Biden's immigration moves," said Karen Tumlin, the founder of Justice Action Network, on a call this week with reporters. In effect, these states are using the courts to "keep a shadow Trump administration in office on immigration issues," she said.
Sweden is widely expected to apply for NATO membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a surge in support, but many Swedes are uncomfortable with how quickly the decision-making process has gone.
The country is set to reverse a decades-old policy of non-alignment in the coming days, in lockstep with its neighbor and longtime security ally Finland which is due to officially announce its bid to join NATO on Sunday.
But for some, it feels rushed.
"I think everybody would have wanted more time for this because it's a huge issue," Stefan Lofven, Sweden's Social Democratic prime minister from 2014 to 2021, told AFP.
"At the same time, we know that you don't always get the time that you would like to have."
Part of the reluctance among some comes from the fact that neighboring Finland has so quickly and overwhelmingly made up its mind in favour of joining the Western military alliance.
Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia and is Sweden's closest defense cooperation partner, took a historic first step on Thursday when the president and prime minister came out in favor of joining NATO.
"I also wish that Finland could have waited. It's not an ideal situation, in the middle of a blazing war", former foreign minister Margot Wallstrom, a longtime opponent of membership who has grudgingly opened up to the idea, told AFP.
In a dig at Stockholm's stance, an image of Mr Bean as a Swedish official copying a Finnish official as he signs a NATO membership application has gone viral on social media.
'Neutral' identity
Sweden, which was neutral in World War II, has stayed out of military alliances for more than 200 years, though it has forged closer ties with NATO since the 1990s.
Traditionally opposed to NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democratic Party is expected to announce a historic reversal of its position this weekend, seen as paving the way for an application to join the alliance.
The swift turnaround has led to criticism that Stockholm is rushing through its national debate in order to align itself with Finland's calendar.
"It's not Sweden deciding the timeline, it's Finland, because they share a 1,300-km border with Russia", said Anders Lindberg, political editorialist at Aftonbladet, an independent social democratic daily.
Sweden is otherwise more accustomed to lengthy government-commissioned inquiries on major issues, aimed at fostering debate and building consensus so that decisions are broadly anchored in society.
In contrast, a security review on the pros and cons of NATO membership prepared by the parties in parliament was pulled together in just a few weeks.
The rapid U-turn is also remarkable given that the country "has built its identity on its neutrality" and military non-alignment, Lindberg added.
Support for NATO membership has soared in both Finland and Sweden since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But while a record 76 percent of Finns are in favor of joining NATO, Swedish public opinion is more divided, with recent polls indicating that between 50 and 60 percent back the idea.
'Thank you' Finland
Security experts say Sweden waited too long to debate NATO membership.
"The Social Democrats in Sweden have always said: 'We'll think about this when Finland joins'... because they thought Finland would never join", Elisabeth Braw, an expert on Nordic countries' defense at the American Enterprise Institute, told AFP.
At the same time, Finland's political leaders were a step ahead, leaving the door open for the "NATO option", or the possibility of joining quickly if needed.
"The responsibility for this situation rests with those people and those structures who have refused to discuss the matter of NATO until very recently", said Robert Dalsjo, an analyst at the Swedish Defence Research Institute (FOI).
"It's going to go fast. But it's going fast because this is a national security matter... We cannot delay forever because some people have not been interested in this matter before", he said.
For others, Finland has done Sweden -- which has historically and not without some arrogance considered itself a "big brother" to its smaller neighbor -- a huge favor by speeding up the decision.
"Without Finland, Sweden would never have joined NATO. Thank you, big brother!", daily Expressen wrote in an editorial Thursday.
© 2022 AFP
'What is Merrick Garland waiting for?' There's 'growing frustration' in White House over AG's inaction on Jan. 6
May 13, 2022
Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" bashed Attorney General Merrick Garland for taking a methodical approach to prosecuting former President Donald Trump's allies for refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas.
The House Select Committee this week issued five subpoenas to five GOP lawmakers -- House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Scott Perry (R-PA) -- but they have made clear they intend to defy those orders, just as Trump ally Mark Meadows has done with no real consequences.
"I mean, come on -- this is ridiculous," said panelist Elise Jordan. "What is Merrick Garland waiting on? Come on, get in the game -- fight, fight. He's going to be on the other end of power, the losing end. You think Republicans are going to sit back and be like, 'Oh, we're not getting much legislating done because we'd look political if we did these investigations.'"
"This is legitimate, there are subpoenas out there," Jordan added. "The fact that sitting members of Congress don't care enough to reply and to actually go and report and speak the way that you and I are petrified to not go to jury duty is ridiculous. They need to get on with the business of the day."
Panelist Mike Barnicle agreed, saying Garland has failed to show the appropriate sense of urgency toward the Jan. 6 investigation.
"Merrick Garland, I've never heard anyone say anything negative about him, he's obviously a good guy, a smart guy, an honorable guy, but he acts like a judge," Barnicle said. "You need a prosecutor in these situations."
MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire said senior Biden administration officials and advisers shared that frustration with the attorney general's inaction.
"There is growing frustration," Lemire said. "One does not have to be in Washington to know this. There is growing frustration among Democrats, among the inner circle of the White House, at how slowly Merrick Garland has proceeded here. They're not going to publicly pressure him, this president said he's not going to do what his predecessor did -- bright lines between the White House and DOJ -- but there is a real sense that Garland has been unwilling to begin the investigations which are cut and dry -- people defying subpoenas, they're held in criminal contempt."
"The question you hear a lot from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Democratic leadership, what is Merrick Garland waiting for?" he added.
