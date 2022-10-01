Germany says it will supply Ukraine with air defense system in days

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will deliver the first of four advanced IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming days to help ward off drone attacks, its defence minister Christine Lambrecht said during an unannounced visit to Odessa on Saturday. As air raid sirens sounded in the port city above, Lambrecht held talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in an underground bunker. Lambrecht had extended a visit to nearby Moldova for the meeting. "In a few days, we will deliver the very modern IRIS-T air defence system," she told ARD television. "It is very important for drone de...