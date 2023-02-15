Black inmate's death at hands of Memphis jailers ruled a homicide

The death of Gershun Freeman, 33, at the hands of Memphis jail corrections officers has been ruled a homicide, Vice News reports.

Freeman died on October 5, 2022 at the Shelby County Jail. According to an autopsy report, he died of cardiac arrest after the struggle. His case has received extra attention in the wake of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers.

Family attorney Jake Brown said he's seen security video of the incident which began showing Freeman naked in his cell.

“And he was shouting at the camera that was in the cell… there were no sounds and [we] couldn’t make out what he was saying, but he was very agitated about something, possibly having some sort of psychotic episode," Brown said.

The autopsy report also noted that Freeman had a history of mental illness. Brown said that as soon as officers opened Freeman's cell door, he ran out of it, prompting a group of officers to try to apprehend him. “...but they were also striking him repeatedly with batons, fists… at least one officer struck him on the head with what appeared to be a pepper spray container," Brown said, adding that officers also sprayed him with a oil-based chemical agent.

“There was pronounced striking [and], I’m not an expert on this, but it seemed to be that there could have been more efficient ways to get ahold of this guy and subdue him rather than just striking him. But that’s what was happening,” Brown said.

Brown said the video then showed Freeman running out of the unit to an upper floor. “When he got to the upper floor, he was sort of surrounded and then sort of set upon by at least three or four deputies, who had him face down on the ground, they were on top of him. And they stayed on top of him for several minutes at least.”

When emergency services finally arrived, Freeman's body was lifeless.

The autopsy found Freeman’s death was caused by exacerbation of “cardiovascular disease due to physical altercation and subdual.” The autopsy ruled his death as a homicide, but adds that it is “not meant to definitively indicate criminal intent."

Read the full report at Vice News.

