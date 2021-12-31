Ghislaine Maxwell's brother claims her trial was unfair because 'harsh treatment' in prison left her unprepared

On Friday, Business Insider reported that Ghislaine Maxwell's brother is claiming that her trial was unfair and deprived her of her rights.
"Her brother, Ian Maxwell, told the BBC Radio 4's 'Today' show on Friday that he supports plans by Maxwell's team to appeal the verdict, focusing on her alleged mistreatment since her arrest in 2020," reported Sinéad Baker. "Ian Maxwell previously described the conditions his sister was being held in as 'torture' and said they were 'designed to break her.' Maxwell's lawyers were also critical of how she was being treated, saying she was kept awake all night and wasn't getting enough food."
All of these claims have been made previously, but prosecutors deny all of them, saying that Maxwell's prison conditions were due to her own refusal to clean her cell or flush her toilet. BBC interviewer Mishal Husain also pointed out in the discussion that Maxwell "appeared engaged, animated, able to converse with her siblings, with her lawyers, study everything very carefully" in the course of the trial, casting doubt on the idea she was "tortured" into distraction from her own defense.
Maxwell was convicted earlier this week for her central role in late billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking operation. She has long been seen as one of the people with the most knowledge of the scheme and those who took advantage of it, although she did not seek to use any of this as leverage.
Followers of Donald Trump who thought they might get away with simple misdemeanor charges for invading the Capitol building during the Jan 6th insurrection are instead facing years in prison as prosecutors use a law passed in 2002 that was aimed at curbing financial crimes.
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, as the courts move on to prosecuting some of the more complicated cases, accused rioters are being hit with charges of obstructing an “official proceeding," which carries a much stiffer penalty if they are found guilty.
As the Journal's Aruna Vizwanatha wrote, prosecutors were looking for a way to more strenuously punish the Capitol rioters who forced lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to flee for their lives and "left more than 100 police officers injured and caused millions of dollars in damage."
Over 150 of the rioters have already entered guilty pleas, many of them related to the misdemeanor crime of entering a restricted federal building, with an estimated 270 of the fans of the former president being slammed with a provision found in the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
According to the report, "prosecutors searched for tools to elevate some of the cases beyond the misdemeanor charges often applied for unruly but far less momentous Capitol protests. They turned to a provision in the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, enacted after the accounting-fraud scandal and collapse of Enron, which imposes a potential 20-year sentence on those convicted of obstructing an 'official proceeding.' The measure expanded what counts as obstruction and closed loopholes used by people involved in the Enron fraud," the Journal is reporting.
The report notes that attorneys for a few of the accused insurrectionists have attempted to "poke holes" in the charges but to no avail so far, leading to plea bargaining due to the threat of extended jail time.
"Prosecutors have offered to drop additional charges for some of the rioters if they plead guilty to that count and accept a punishment that would likely involve more than three years in prison. Several have taken that deal, with at least two sentenced to date along those lines. Others have rejected those conditions—specifically the enhanced sentence requirements—and are opting instead to go to trial, " the Journal is reporting. "Many rioters who face that charge have argued in court filings that the law is meant to apply to obstructing pending investigations—where it has commonly been used—rather than an event like the certification of the electoral votes, which some of the defendants described as a pro forma event that was 'ceremonial or ministerial.'"
According to former U.S. Attorney Ben Glassman, he thinks the charge is perfectly legitimate in light of the crime.
“I do think the charge makes sense under the circumstances, but I also think it’s necessarily novel, because these facts haven’t arisen before,” he explained.
Judges overseeing the cases seem to agree.
"The term ‘official proceeding’…means ‘a proceeding before the Congress,’ ” noted U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who, the Journal reports, "is overseeing one of the most high-profile cases to stem from the riot against 17 people affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia."
Mehta added in his Dec 20 decision, "A straightforward reading of that definition easily reaches the Certification of the Electoral College vote."
The report adds, "Defense lawyers say they particularly object to prosecutors’ demands that defendants agree to the enhanced punishments under a plea deal that bump a sentence to 41 months or more, which they say is out of line with past cases."
At a recent tasting, I was presenting some sparkling wines from the Limoux region of France, a region that produced sparkling wines at least 100 years before wines from the Champagne region were well known.
Towards the end, I commented that if the bottle is not empty, seal it with a sparkling wine stopper and store it in the refrigerator. The response was: “Why bother to seal it? Just put a spoon in the neck.”
I was somewhat surprised. Although I had heard it suggested previously, I did not think anyone took the idea seriously.
The fact is, it’s a myth to say a spoon in an open bottle of sparkling wine keeps it bubbly. You’re better off buying a proper stopper.
If you need to store a partly-used bottle, go and buy a proper sparkling wine stopper.
Shutterstock
Minimizing contact between wine and oxygen
From my years researching wine chemistry and wine oxidation, I know minimizing contact between wine and oxygen is vital for stopping the onset of oxidative spoilage. Sealing the bottle is essential.
The carbon dioxide in sparkling wine is more soluble in wine at a lower temperature, so storing the wine in the refrigerator is also beneficial. In other words, you’ll retain more bubbles if you stick it in the fridge.
Some even claim the teaspoon must be silver, not stainless steel, although the basis for this seems highly speculative.
If you plan to keep your leftover sparkling wine, store it properly.
Shutterstock
Bubble behavior
It is important to note some of the critical features of sparkling wine bubbles.
Pouring into a tilted glass retains more carbon dioxide than pouring into a vertical glass. Using bubble imaging techniques, Liger-Belair was able to track the flow of the bubbles in a glass.
He separately showed the bubbles are in fact aerosols (a suspension of fine solid particles or liquid droplets in air) containing aroma compounds that affect the taster’s impression. The release of bubbles even depends on the inside surface of the glass.
Bubble behavior is therefore complex. Any study on them needs to be replicated to ensure one is measuring a real effect and a one-off.
The release of bubbles even depends on the inside surface of the glass.
Shutterstock
A key study on ‘the myth of the teaspoon’
One such on champagne by Michel Valade and colleagues was published in the periodical Le Vigneron Champenois in 1994.
The work, titled Le mythe de la petite cuillère – the myth of the teaspoon – was designed to address the claim that a teaspoon, preferably a silver one, could (according to my translation):
defy all the laws of physics and possess some legendary efficiency to protect the bubbles escaping from an open bottle.
These researchers used three strategies to assess the impact of bubble conservation on the wine: the change in pressure, the loss of weight and sensory analysis.
After opening, the wine was decanted, leaving 500 milliliters in one set and 250 milliliters in a second set.
The wines were then stored at 12℃ with four methods to conserve the bubbles: open bottle, silver teaspoon, stainless steel teaspoon, cork stopper (which uses a hermetic seal) and crown seal (a metal lid with crimped edges, like you often see on a beer bottle). Each approach was performed in triplicate.
The researchers then analyzed how pressure inside the bottle changed (measured in a unit called atmospheres; 1 atmosphere is about 101 kilopascals). The initial bottle pressure was 6 atmospheres, dropping after decanting to 4 atmospheres when there was 500 milliliters remaining. When only 250 milliliters remained, the pressure was just 2 atmospheres.
After 48 hours storage, the pressure in open bottles and those with a teaspoon inserted in the neck had dropped by a further 50%, indicating a significant loss of bubbles.
Clearly there was no teaspoon effect. Those sealed with a cork stopper or crown seal had a pressure drop of only 10%, demonstrating the significant advantage of using a proper closure.
The source of bubbles in sparkling wine is the carbon dioxide released during the secondary fermentation.
Shutterstock
These researchers also measured the change in the weight of bottles stored three different ways: fully open, tightly sealed or with an inserted teaspoon.
No decrease in weight was observed for the tightly sealed bottles. But for the fully open bottles and those with a teaspoon in the neck, the loss in weight was significant.
To finalise the evidence to dispel the myth of the teaspoon, the wines were subjected to sensory analysis by expert champagne tasters.
All wines showed some characteristics of oxidation, due to oxygen getting in during opening. However, those sealed with a hermetic seal were clearly more effervescent and livelier than those unsealed or with an inserted teaspoon.
Clearly, the teaspoon effect is a myth.
So, if you need to store a partly-used bottle, go and buy a proper sparkling wine stopper.
As more and more people around the world are getting vaccinated, one can almost hear the collective sigh of relief. But the next pandemic threat is likely already making its way through the population right now.
My research as an infectious disease epidemiologist has found that there is a simple strategy to mitigate emerging outbreaks: proactive, real-time surveillance in settings where animal-to-human disease spillover is most likely to occur.
In other words, don’t wait for sick people to show up at a hospital. Instead, monitor populations where disease spillover actually happens.
The current pandemic prevention strategy
Global health professionals have long known that pandemics fueled by zoonotic disease spillover, or animal-to-human disease transmission, were a problem. In 1947, the World Health Organization established a global network of hospitals to detect pandemic threats through a process called syndromic surveillance. The process relies on standardized symptom checklists to look for signals of emerging or reemerging diseases of pandemic potential among patient populations with symptoms that can’t be easily diagnosed.
Sentinel surveillance recruits select health institutions and groups to monitor potential disease outbreaks.
There’s only one hitch: By the time someone sick shows up at a hospital, an outbreak has already occurred. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, it was likely widespread long before it was detected. This time, the clinical strategy alone failed us.
Zoonotic disease spillover is not one and done
A more proactive approach is currently gaining prominence in the world of pandemic prevention: viral evolutionary theory. This theory suggests that animal viruses become dangerous human viruses incrementally over time through frequent zoonotic spillover.
It’s not a one-time deal: An “intermediary” animal such as a civet cat, pangolin or pig may be required to mutate the virus so it can make initial jumps to people. But the final host that allows a variant to become fully adapted to humans may be humans themselves.
Viral evolutionary theory is playing out in real time with the rapid development of COVID-19 variants. In fact, an international team of scientists have proposed that undetected human-to-human transmission after an animal-to-human jump is the likely origin of SARS-CoV-2.
Viruses jump species through a process of random mutations that allow them to successfully infect their hosts.
When novel zoonotic viral disease outbreaks like Ebola first came to the world’s attention in the 1970s, research on the extent of disease transmission relied on antibody assays, blood tests to identify people who have already been infected. Antibody surveillance, also called serosurveys, test blood samples from target populations to identify how many people have been infected. Serosurveys help determine whether diseases like Ebola are circulating undetected.
Turns out they were: Ebola antibodies were found in more than 5% of people tested in Liberia in 1982, decades before the West African epidemic in 2014. These results support viral evolutionary theory: It takes time – sometimes a lot of time – to make an animal virus dangerous and transmissible between humans.
What this also means is that scientists have a chance to intervene.
Measuring zoonotic disease spillover
One way to take advantage of the lead time for animal viruses to fully adapt to humans is long-term, repeated surveillance. Setting up a pandemic threats warning system with this strategy in mind could help detect pre-pandemic viruses before they become harmful to humans. And the best place to start is directly at the source.
My team worked with virologist Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology to develop a human antibody assay to test for a very distant cousin of SARS-CoV-2 found in bats. We established proof of zoonotic spillover in a small 2015 serosurvey in Yunnan, China: 3% of study participants living near bats carrying this SARS-like coronavirus tested antibody positive. But there was one unexpected result: None of the previously infected study participants reported any harmful health effects. Earlier spillovers of SARS coronaviruses – like the first SARS epidemic in 2003 and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012 – had caused high levels of illness and death. This one did no such thing.
Fewer than 1% of participants in this study tested antibody positive, meaning they had been previously infected with the SARS-like coronavirus. Again, none of them reported negative health effects. But syndromic surveillance – the same strategy used by sentinel hospitals – revealed something even more unexpected: An additional 5% of community participants reported symptoms consistent with SARS in the past year.
This study did more than just provide the biological evidence needed to establish proof of concept to measure zoonotic spillover. The pandemic threats warning system also picked up a signal for a SARS-like infection that couldn’t yet be detected through blood tests. It may even have detected early variants of SARS-CoV-2.
Had surveillance protocols been in place, these results would have triggered a search for community members who may have been part of an undetected outbreak. But without an established plan, the signal was missed.
From prediction to surveillance to genetic sequencing
The lion’s share of pandemic prevention funding and effort over the past two decades has focused on discovering wildlife pathogens, and predicting pandemics before animal viruses can infect humans. But this approach has not predicted any major zoonotic disease outbreaks – including H1N1 influenza in 2009, MERS in 2012, the West African Ebola epidemic in 2014 or the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Gregory Gray and his team at Duke University recently discovered a novel canine coronavirus at a global “hot spot” through surveillance and genetic sequencing.
Predictive modeling has, however, provided robust heat maps of the global “hot spots” where zoonotic spillover is most likely to occur.
Long-term, regular surveillance at these “hot spots” could detect spillover signals, as well as any changes that occur over time. These could include an uptick in antibody-positive individuals, increased levels of illness and demographic changes among infected people. As with any proactive disease surveillance, if a signal is detected, an outbreak investigation would follow. People identified with symptoms that can’t be easily diagnosed can then be screened using genetic sequencing to characterize and identify new viruses.
This is exactly what Greg Gray and his team from Duke University did in their search for undiscovered coronaviruses in rural Sarawak, Malaysia, a known “hot spot” for zoonotic spillover. Eight of 301 specimens collected from pneumonia patients hospitalized in 2017-2018 were found to have a canine coronavirus never before seen in humans. Complete viral genome sequencing not only suggested that it had recently jumped from an animal host – it also harbored the same mutation that made both SARS and SARS-CoV-2 so deadly.
The good news is that surveillance infrastructure in global “hot spots” already exists. The Connecting Organisations for Regional Disease Surveillance program links six regional disease surveillance networks in 28 countries. They pioneered “participant surveillance,” partnering with communities at high risk for both initial zoonotic spillover and the gravest health outcomes to contribute to prevention efforts.
For example, Cambodia, a country at risk of pandemic avian influenza spillover, established a free national hotline for community members to report animal illnesses directly to the Ministry of Health in real time. Boots-on-the-ground approaches like these are key to a timely and coordinated public health response to stop outbreaks before they become pandemics.
It is easy to miss warning signals when global and local priorities are tentative. The same mistake need not happen again.