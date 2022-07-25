Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida — but this time in a prison uniform

SDNY/ZUMA Press Wire/TNS
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida, though under far different circumstances than her previous time as lady of the house at ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion. The accomplice of the deceased financier Epstein has been sent to FCI Tallahassee, the low-security federal prison in Tallahassee. Her earliest release would be in July 2037. Maxwell was convicted at the end of the year of sexual trafficking of a minor and related charges. Federal prosecutors demonstrated at her trial last year that Maxwell had recruited and groomed numerous girls for Epstein’s abuse, including at ...