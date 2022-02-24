Judge orders inquiry into whether Ghislaine Maxwell juror lied — but denies new trial: report

"Many on the right are saying President Biden is, 'weak,' and 'feckless leadership' is what is to blame here," said co-host Sunny Hostin. "Former President Trump, in fact, and many of his supporters have said this didn't and wouldn't have happened during his administration. Is there anything to that, and why did Putin decide to do this now?"

"I mean, who knows why he decided to do this now?" said Raddatz. "It's impossible to get in his mind, and, in fact, people I've talked to said his behavior is more and more erratic. As we know, President Trump thought he had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin. So, who knows what has happened, but I have to say the administration has been very, very focused on this. I got a red flag months ago about how they were concerned about what was happening in Ukraine. You know they revealed all that intelligence. They never do that. They fought by revealing to Vladimir Putin that they were onto him, they knew what he was doing, that it might stop him."

In the second segment, co-host Joy Behar asked about the Republican Party and their statements in support of Putin and Russia. She went on to say that things were getting "worse" among those GOP leaders.

"It is," Raddatz agreed. "The sort of love of Vladimir Putin is something that's startling to all of us, and especially those who have covered this for years and years and years. obviously, he's someone who all presidents have talked to over the years, and tried to have a relationship with. You want to do that, but particularly after what Vladimir Putin has done, is invade a sovereign country and try to take it back for -- also for reasons that make absolutely no sense, I hope people look up and listen to see exactly what he's doing, and how horrendous this truly is."

