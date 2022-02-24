Judge orders inquiry into whether Ghislaine Maxwell juror lied — but denies new trial: report

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein (AFP)
U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Thursday ordered an inquiry into whether a juror lied to the court during the jury selection process.
In December, the jury found Maxwell guilty of conspiring to run a sex crimes ring with Jeffrey Epstein.
Judge Nathan's order denied an attempt by Maxwell's defense attorneys to receive a new trial on the record established in her previous trial.
The request for the inquiry came from prosecutors after several jurors spoke to the press following the verdict.
The inquiry into the juror is scheduled to be held on March 8 in New York City.
Context: \n\nProsecutors specifically requested that the inquiry take place. \n\nIt was Maxwell's defense team that wanted to simply grant a new trial without one.https://lawandcrime.com/live-trials/ghislaine-maxwell/court-inquiry-requested-after-ghislaine-maxwell-juror-goes-public-as-survivor-of-sexual-abuse/?utm_source=mostpopular\u00a0\u2026— Adam Klasfeld (@Adam Klasfeld) 1645720144