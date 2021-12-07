Ghislaine Maxwell hard drive had been previously seized by law enforcement in 2007: Miami Herald reporter
Ghislaine Maxwell (Photo: via Wikipedia)

The reporter widely credited with re-opening the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein reported on a new piece of information revealed in the trial of alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

"A 2001 computer hard drive owned by Ghislaine Maxwell seized during 2019 raid of Epstein’s NY mansion had been previously seized by law enforcement in July 2007," Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie Brown reported.

"Thus far the only thing shown in court on the hard drives are emails from Ghislaine Maxwell in which she is complaining about the staff who worked at the house in 2001," she added.

In 2019, Brown reported on the secret deal then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta struck with Epstein, who at the time of her reporting was Donald Trump's Secretary of Labor.

