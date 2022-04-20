CNN's Jake Tapper raises alarms about Ginni Thomas's 'garbage dump' social media posts

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," anchor Jake Tapper and his panel discussed recent revelations about right-wing activist Ginni Thomas's promotion of conspiracy theory activities — and the implications for her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"I think the January 6th part of this is just a small piece," said former Democratic staffer and CNN commentator Karen Finney. "I think what you will see is more pressure for overall ethics reform. 54 percent of Americans actually would support an ethics policy for the Supreme Court. Part of the problem with Ginni Thomas — it is not just that these are her friends. These are people she's paid by. So to have business before the Court, from a financial perspective, I think, raises as many questions as being the wife of a Supreme Court justice and advocating for overthrowing a fair election."

"The rules would have to be changed. She does have a right as a private citizen to engage in politics," said former Mike Pence staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"Certainly when it come to your financial well-being of your family, and you will then be having your husband see a case where your own finances are impacted," continued Finney. "That's where people start to get very uncomfortable. And she's been a problem — this has been a problem for a long time coming."



"I would like to point out that it is not just that she advocates conservatives policies," said Tapper. "Her Facebook feed is a garbage dump. I mean, it's just insanity."

"Well, I think that's what's striking to me is, Justice Thomas is someone I have admired my entire life as a conservative judicial appointee," said Griffin. "But to have a wife who is so, just — maybe I'm just off the reservation in supporting her viewpoints, these conspiracy theories that do have serious repercussions, like what happened on January 6. That's scary, but that is our society these days. You have elected members of Congress who espouse unhinged, debunked conspiracy theories."

