Dems worry investigating Ginni Thomas will take the focus off of their main target: report
The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is unlikely to subpoena Ginni Thomas or even request she appear for a voluntary interview, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

"Even as the evidence detailing her involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election mounts and scrutiny of individuals linked to the alternate elector plan has ramped up, the committee is unlikely to add the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the list of individuals it has attempted to question," the newspaper reported.

Emails revealed Ginni Thomas pressured Arizona Republicans to overturn the 2020 election, raising questions as to what was known about her involvement by her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"This year, the committee had been considering requesting that Thomas appear for a voluntary interview after The Post reported that she repeatedly urged White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in text messages to pursue any avenue necessary to overturn the election results," the newspaper reported. "That request, however, has been put on ice as lawmakers on the House panel have expressed concerns about allowing a focus on Thomas to divert attention from Trump, according to people familiar with the committee’s discussions who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer candid assessments."

That decision has reportedly frustrated some Democrats.

"A minority of lawmakers on the nine-member panel, according to people involved with the investigation, disagree and fear the decision to not call in or subpoena Thomas could undermine the committee’s credibility," the newspaper reported. "The decision is bound to disappoint some congressional Democrats and liberal activists who have railed against Clarence Thomas’s choice not to recuse himself from cases involving the Jan. 6 attack or efforts to overturn the 2020 election, though it is unlikely his wife would even comply with a voluntary request."

