Ginni Thomas' 'spiritual crusade' revealed in new documentary

A documentary filmmaker explained how Ginni Thomas influenced her husband Clarence and helped him find a purpose in conservative politics.

Veteran filmmaker Michael Kirk appeared Monday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss his new PBS documentary, "Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court," which premiers as new revelations are published about the couple's ties to wealthy benefactors.

"It's very interesting," Kirk said. "What you discover about Thomas in his life is that a set of resentments and grievances that grow out of rejection, rejection all the way across the board. When he was a little kid in Georgia living in desperate circumstances, the other Black kids made fun of him. His mother handed him over to his very stern and abusive grandfather. He goes off to the seminary to try to become the first Black priest in Savannah, Georgia. The whole community is, [the] Black community is eager for him to succeed. He fails. He comes back home, rejected by the grandfather, goes off to Yale Law School as part of Affirmative Action, he is rejected there -- on and on and on. It's a story of Clarence looking for home, and home, by the time we get to here, is rich, conservative white people."

"Ginni, her story is very, you know, Midwestern, couldn't be more different than Clarence's," Kirk added. "What you discover is she grows up in a family of more conservative, [Barry] Goldwater Republicans, John Birch Society, all that. Her world becomes binary. She's on a spiritual crusade ever since she was a young girl in Omaha. When the two get together, that's when the sparks fly, and they aim for where they are now."

Watch the video below or at this link.

