Jan. 6 committee won't subpoena Ginni Thomas — but Congress still has 4 key leads: report

The Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol still has multiple investigative avenues to purse, even if it will not subpoena Ginni Thomas.

"In the Thomases, the committee is up against a couple that has deep networks of support across the conservative movement and Washington, including inside the committee," The New York Times reported Friday. "So although a debate has broken out inside the committee about summoning Ms. Thomas to testify, the panel at this point has no plans to do so, leaving some Democrats frustrated. That could change, however: On Friday, despite the potential for political backlash, Ms. Cheney indicated she has no objection to the panel asking Ms. Thomas for a voluntary interview."

Reporters Luke Broadwater, Jo Becker, Maggie Haberman and Alan Feuer explained that the are four other ways the committee could find out more about the role of Ginni Thomas.

"There are plenty of leads to pursue. The committee could recall Dustin Stockton, a rally organizer who told The Times about a conversation he had with Caroline Wren, a Republican who helped raise money for the Jan. 6 'March for America," in which she described Ms. Thomas’s peacemaking role. They could also recall Amy Kremer and Jenny Beth Martin, two rally organizers close to Ms. Thomas, to ask about her postelection communications with them," The Times reported.

The newspaper also noted, "It could subpoena records from not only Ms. Thomas, but also CNP Action, which was deeply involved in the effort to spread falsehoods about the election. Investigators could ask her the name of the friend she was referring to when she wrote back to thank Mr. Meadows, saying: 'Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now…I will try to keep holding on.' (Ms. Thomas and her husband have publicly referred to each other as their best friends.) Ultimately, they could ask her whether she had discussed Mr. Trump’s fight to overturn the election with her husband."

