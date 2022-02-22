Clarence Thomas’ wife trashed Trump for criticizing Ted Cruz: report
Ted Cruz (Screen Capture)

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas once sought to overturn election results in a bid to stop Donald Trump from obtaining the GOP nomination for president, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

"Ginni Thomas attended the Republican National Convention as a Virginia delegate, this time on behalf of Senator Ted Cruz. There, she backed a convention-floor effort to overturn the will of Republican primary voters by awarding Trump’s delegates to Cruz. After the plot failed, Thomas expressed her disapproval of the party’s nominee in Facebook posts later compiled by Trump aides," the newspaper reported.

She wrote she was "devastated at how he treated Ted" when he, among other things, called Cruz's wife ugly and suggested his father played a role in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

She wrote the attacks on Cruz do not "bode well for a President worthy to lead this nation.”

