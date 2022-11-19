Girls dance troupe 'devastated after witnessing friend killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade

Authorities in North Carolina say a girl was killed after being run over by a large truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

"Police said the accident happened around 10:14 a.m. near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue when the driver said he lost control of the truck," ABC 13 reported. "People said they heard the driver screaming out of the truck's window that he had lost control and couldn't stop the vehicle."

CBS 17 reports the girl was performing in the parade with the CC & Co. Dance Complex.

“We are still in shock as we write these words to you. This morning’s events have devastated us. We also know many of our young ones witnessed this tragedy and that is hard to fathom as well," the troupe said in a statement. "Please reach out and check on each other. Please pray for our dance families, especially for those directly affected. And please, refrain from judgment regarding what happened until we know more and the authorities have finished their investigation."

The network reports the driver of the white GMC Denali was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the young girl who lost her life today at the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Our prayers are with her family, friends and the dancers from CC & Co. The community is here for you as we try to understand and process this shared tragedy."

The Raleigh News and Observer reports the driver of the truck was identified by police as Landen Christopher Glass, 20.

"The girl, who has not been identified, was a member of CC & Company Dance Complex, a widely respected dance school on Six Forks Road in Raleigh," the newspaper reported. "Christy Curtis, founder of CC & Co., was an early dance teacher of Ariana DeBose, who won an Academy Award for her performance in 'West Side Story.'"

