'Real Housewives' star hit with backlash after blurting out anti-Semitic trope

An actress and model who hosts a popular podcast has drawn rebuke for trafficking in an anti-Semitic trope, The New York Post reports on its celebrity gossip Page Six.

Gizelle Bryant, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star during a conversation on the “Reasonably Shady” podcast with co-host Robyn Dixon said “the Rubinsteins” would be paying for pricey Drake concert tickets, using a common Jewish name in an apparent attempt to associate the religion with monetary wealth.

“They are paying for their little child and their friends to go sit on the floor and see Drake,” she said.

Dixon is heard laughing saying “right” several times.

Several Instagram users blasted Bryant over the remark, calling it "disgusting" and "unbelievable," the report said.



Sarah Galli, a writer and producer who hosts the “Andy’s Girls” podcast, in a statement on her Instagram page explained the history of the anti-Semitic trope that dates back centuries.

“Connecting Jews with wealth may seem like a compliment to some, but it’s actually connected to an ugly and ignorant history of identifying Jews with money - and a positioning of Jews as greedy and amoral, and the scapegoat for financial instability - that began in the Middle Ages,” Galli said.

“This is not kosher @gizellebryant and Robyn - please do better. 🙏🏻”

Bryant has not yet publicly responded to the backlash, according to Page Six.