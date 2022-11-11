Watch: Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin responds to Trump's racist nickname for him

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was asked by reporters this Friday about former President Donald Trump's recent comments where he seemingly added a racial twinge to Youngkin's name.

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Youngkin claimed to not be familiar with Trump's comments saying, "I didn't see it. I have to be honest, I've been busy all morning."

"Listen, you all know me, do not call people names. I really work hard to bring people together," Youngkin said.

When a reporter pressed Youngkin on Trump's comments, Youngkin replied, "that's not the way I roll" and reiterated his call for unity.

