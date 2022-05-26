Globalization's cheerleaders grasp for new buzzwords at Davos

By Dan Burns and Leela de Kretser DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - World leaders, financiers and chief executives said they were leaving this week's World Economic Forum with an urgent sense of the need to reboot and redefine 'globalization'. The framework of open markets that has shaped the last three decades of commerce and geopolitics looks increasingly wobbly as trade spats fan economic nationalism, a pandemic exposes the fragility of global supply networks and a war in Europe could reshape the geopolitical landscape. Worry over signs of this breaking down were palpable at this week's reboot...