'God-awful train wreck': Former RNC chair reveals mocking reason why he hasn’t cut ties with GOP
Former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Michael Steele has revealed the reason why he's still sticking by his party although he believes it “needs a political enema.”

According to HuffPost, Steele recently participated in a roundtable discussion during a segment of "The New Republic" where he offered a mocking explanation for his decision.

“One, because I know it pisses the rest of them off. Two, because I like to claim I was here first,” Steele said.

Steele went on to briefly discuss the evolution of the political party.

“I was in this party at a time when it was not easy, particularly as a Black Republican, to carry water for the party, even back at that time in the mid-’70s,” Steele recalled.

He added, “To consciously decide to join the party was a big deal. And here I sit today looking at this shit show, this absolute, God-awful train wreck … actually, a train wreck looks better than this thing.”

The former Republican leader also revealed what ticks him off "more than anything” about the political party: the party's top-ranking lawmakers like House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and “'the folks who sit there and wring their hands privately' to him 'about how awful this is' and admit action is needed but won’t do anything about it."

Steele also suggested that someone needs to be competent enough to man the fort.

“Someone’s got to keep the lights on,” he said. “And I’m standing there on the front porch, and I keep replacing the light bulb because these bastards keep coming by, shooting it out.”