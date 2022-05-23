'Golden Arches' come down near Moscow as McDonald's Russia rebrand begins

(Reuters) - Workers removed the trademark "Golden Arches" sign from a McDonald's restaurant just north of Moscow on Monday, as the first stage of the rebranding of the fast food company's outlets started in Russia, days after it announced plans to exit. The world's largest burger chain is selling its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees, who will rebrand them under a new name that has yet to be announced, ending more than three decades in the country. McDonald's has said it will retain its trademarks. The yellow arches stood on the ground outside the restaurant in Khimki, a town...