NBA Golden State Warriors coach hammers Congress for refusing to pass background checks for gun purchases
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (Photo: Screen capture)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that he has been closely following action to better regulate weapons used in mass shootings.

Speaking before the game with the 76ers at the San Francisco Chase Center, Kerr told the media that for two years in a row, the congressman for their district has proposed a background checks bill. Despite that legislation being supported by 90 percent of Americans.

"I think it's, first of all, important to reference their names. These are human beings. These are people who have been lost. And the thought of the mothers and fathers — sisters, brothers, daughters and sons — who are grieving right now with the loss of the people behind me is just devastating, particularly in the wake of what is just a common occurrence in our country," said Kerr.

He explained why he supports HR 8, which has already passed in the House two years in a row with bipartisan support. Despite Republicans voting for the bill, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that he refused to support it. Despite the NRA falling into bankruptcy, Manchin still appears to have an A-rating with the once-powerful gun lobby.

See Kerr's comments in the video below: