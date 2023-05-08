‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta’s cause of death released
Ray Liotta is shown in "Black Bird." - Courtesy Apple TV+/TNS/TNS

“Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta’s death last year was caused by heart and respiratory ailments, according to a report. The Newark-born actor died at age 67 of respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure, TMZ reported Monday, citing documents in the Dominican Republic. His death was natural, according to local officials, who also said Liotta had the artery condition atherosclerosis. Liotta’s death in the Dominican Republic last May occurred while he was there shooting the movie “Dangerous Waters.” The actor starred as the notorious gangster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 19...