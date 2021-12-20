Google being investigated over alleged mistreatment of Black women employees: report

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is investigating tech giant Google for "the way it treats Black women workers," Reuters reported Friday. Interviews center on alleged discrimination, including harassment, in the workplace - with the most recent complaint occurring last month.

"The two sources told Reuters the DFEH is interviewing both employees who filed official complaints and employees who didn't, suggesting the department is casting a broad net in its enquiries," according to The Insider.

"Google employees told NBC in March that after they complained about racism and sexism at the company, they were told to take mental health leave. In September, a Black Google employee said he was stopped by security staff who didn't believe he worked for the company," The Insider reported.

"Our goal is to ensure that every employee experiences Google as an inclusive workplace," Google's statement said. "We'll continue to focus on this important work and thoroughly investigate any concerns, to make sure our workplace is representative and equitable."

This isn't the first time Google has been in the spotlight for this type of alleged treatment of their employees. Timnit Gebru, former artificial-intelligence computer scientist for Google, said she was fired in December 2020 when her views didn't match her employer's initiatives. The company claimed she retired.

"I thought it was better to let people know what is happening to me because my guess is maybe they thought I'd feel some sort of shame and just go quietly, and I know that there are so many other people who deal with what I've dealt with and so much worse, and suffered in silence — and they don't have the type of support that I have," Gebru said, adding, "They don't have the type of platform that I have. And I want those people to know that it happened to me too, and you're not alone, and it's not your fault. And something needs to change."

This is an ongoing investigation by DFEH.