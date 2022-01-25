Washington attorney general sues Google over location tracking

The Arizona Republic previously obtained text messages and other documents showing how White House officials and the Trump campaign were pushing Republican legislators to dismiss the results so that they could vote as a body to hand the election to Trump.

But according to Ducey, it's the first he's hearing of it. Dec. 14, 2020, the Arizona Republic reported on the 11 fake electors, even going so far as to quote Mesa resident Lori Osiecki, who was behind the effort. That expanded to national news, including the Fox networks.

At the same time, Ducey missed that Rudy Giuliani was pushing to keep the Arizona legislature in session to stop the 2020 election, Fox said at the time.

Ducey appeared to have missed reports in Dec. 2020, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a cease-and-desist letter to the so-called sovereign citizens' group saying that the state requires people to get permission to "use, display or otherwise employ any facsimile, copy, likeness, imitation or other resemblance" to the state seal.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is now running for U.S. Senate, is said to be investigating the 2020 election in Arizona. He hasn't announced any probe into the electors.

Ducey has not made a statement condemning the fraudulent attempt to overthrow the election.

"I'm going to leave that to the appropriate authorities," he claimed.