Washington attorney general sues Google over location tracking

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing Google in an effort to change how the company handles users’ personal data. Ferguson joined attorneys general in Texas, Indiana and the District of Columbia in filing a lawsuit Monday alleging the company misled consumers about its location-tracking services and, at times, collected data without their consent. In Washington, Ferguson is asking the court to tell Google to change its practices, give up the data it acquired and take back the profits it made from using those tactics in the first place — as well as a $7,500 fee for each violation. “...