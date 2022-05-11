Google, Meta must find and remove online child pornography under EU draft rules

By Foo Yun Chee, Charlotte, Van and Campenhout BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Google, Meta and other online service providers will be required to find and remove online child pornography under proposed European Commission rules, a move some privacy groups say could put people's communications at risk. Companies that fail to comply with the rules face fines up to 6% of their annual income or global turnover, which will be set by EU countries. The EU executive said its proposal announced on Wednesday aimed to replace the current system of voluntary detection and reporting by companies which has proven to b...