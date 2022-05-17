Google opens futuristic Mountain View campus where 4,000 will work

Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group/TNS
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Google this week opened its Bay View canopy campus at NASA Ames in Mountain View, saying 4,000 people will work at the futuristic green complex powered by solar panels that resemble dragon scales. The three-building development, along with Google’s Charleston East project in Mountain View that’s set to open in 2023, represents a change for the tech titan. “This marks the first time we developed one of our own major campuses,” said David Radcliffe, vice president of real estate and workplace services. “The process gave us the chance to rethink the very idea of an off...