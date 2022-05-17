Google opens futuristic Mountain View campus where 4,000 will work

The Black students said that they were suspended for organizing a protest over the killing of George Floyd. And the school allegedly forced them to wear their shirts inside out because of Black Lives Matter slogans or George Floyd images.

Meanwhile, white students were allegedly allowed to re-enact Floyd's killing at Coosa High. The white students were also allowed to wear Confederate flag symbols on shirts and belt buckles, the lawsuit said.

Floyd County Schools did not offer a response to the Journal-Constitution.

The plaintiffs said that more information would be available at a press conference on Tuesday.