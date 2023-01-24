Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen
Google employees walk to and from the GooglePlex along Charleston Road in Mountain View, California, Tuesday, June 24, 2014. - Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group/TNS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, staffing reductions that are a fresh reminder that the pain from local tech layoffs has yet to ease, new state government files show. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings that Google sent to the state Employment Development Department. All told, Google intends to cut more than 1,600 jobs in the three Bay Area cities, the WARN notices to the EDD show. The layoffs include 1,436 in Mountain View, 119 in San B...