Google to pay $118 million to more than 15,000 women in gender-bias settlement
Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Google has agreed to pay $118 million to more than 15,000 women to settle a years-long class-action lawsuit alleging the Mountain View, California, company discriminated against female employees. Plaintiffs Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease, Kelli Wisuri, and Heidi Lamar had accused the digital-advertising giant, currently valued at $1.4 trillion, of slotting women into lower salary levels than men, giving women lower-paying jobs, promoting women more slowly and less frequently, and generally paying female employees less than men for similar work. “As a woman who’s spent her entire career in the tech i...