Watch: Ex-Trump voter lectures current supporter in Iowa State Fair confrontation

During a live report from the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, MSNBC's Ali Vitali's cameraperson caught a confrontation between two unidentified Republican voters, one of whom still supports Donald Trump with the other harshly lecturing him on why he won't do it again and will do everything he can to defeat the twice-impeached former president.
The clip, shown on Alex Witt's afternoon show, began with a younger man in a white MAGA hat and "Buck Fiden" t-shirt ripping into former vice president Mike Pence who was also at the fair on Saturday seeking support for his 2024 presidential run.
According to the young man, "Mike Pence has the choice to send the votes back to the state, which is the choice that he should've made. He said that he couldn't do it, but he didn't do it because he is a coward."
The other man then entered the interview, exclaiming, "Recount after recount showed it, mister!"
"I've been a Republican my whole life," he continued. "Yes, I agreed with some of Trump's policies but the guy did not belong back in the White House -- I'm sorry."
"I am one of the ones that are gonna keep him out of there because, unfortunately --" he continued as the current Trump supporter smirked and interrupted him with, "You are not keeping him out of there."
That was met with, "I've never voted for a Democrat in my life. I had to vote for one last time. I voted for Biden, he's in there and people like me are gonna be the ones that are gonna keep Trump out."
MSNBC 08 12 2023 12 26 44youtu.be