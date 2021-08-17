GOP Congressman Kinzinger accused of ‘Josh Hawley level tweeting’ for claiming Biden ‘took no responsibility’
Adam Kinzinger appears on MSNBC (screen grab)

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who is frequently supportive of Democrats, is under fire from the left after attacking President Joe Biden's speech Monday afternoon. The Illinois Republican is wrongly claiming the Commander in Chief took no responsibility for the the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan as that country quickly fell to the Taliban.

Even Congressman Kinzinger admits that President Biden said, “The buck stops with me," but somehow that and many of the President's other remarks apparently did not register with him.

Many watched President Biden speak, with the networks all carrying it live, the speech streaming across many outlets, including about 90,000 watching on the White House's YouTube channel alone.

Many were quick to correct the record.