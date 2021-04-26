GOP lawmakers were just graded on their commitment to democracy -- and 100 of them flunked

An anti-Trump conservative group is grading congressional Republicans' individual commitment to democracy.

The Republican Accountability Project is creating a "GOP Democracy Report Card" to evaluate whether GOP lawmakers acted to undermine democracy and democratic values or overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, and only 14 Republicans received an "A" grade, reported CNN.

The group includes former Trump administration officials Olivia Troye and Elizabeth Neumann and operates as part of the advocacy organization Defending Democracy Together founded by conservatives Bill Kristol and Sarah Longwell.

They handed out "A" grades to Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), as well as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), among others.

The group gave failing grades to 100 GOP lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) , who just announced a Senate campaign.