'Unreliable, selfish, greedy': Swing voter focus group delivers brutal verdict on GOP

A focus group of swing voters conducted by researcher Rich Thau has some bad news for the Republican Party, as many participants used negative adjectives to describe their feelings about the GOP.

Writing at the Bulwark, Thau reveals that independent voters were likely to use words such as "unreliable," "selfish," and "greedy" to describe the GOP -- and that 16 of the 23 words they used to describe Republicans were negative.

These same voters had some negative things to say about Democrats as well -- "patronizing," "hypocritical," and "stereotyping" were three words used to describe them -- but overall swing voters were much less down on Democrats than the GOP, Thau found.



One particularly brutal assessment came in contrasting how Democrats have handled accusations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo compared to how Republicans handled accusations against former President Donald Trump.

Whereas most New York Democrats have called on Cuomo to step down amid multiple sexual harassment allegations, Republicans stood by Trump completely even though he faced even more allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I think the moral compass in the Democratic party is different than the Republican party," one Arizona voter explained.

