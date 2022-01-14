The GOP's favorite Jan. 6 talking point just crashed and burned: former Ted Cruz adviser

In her column for the Bulwark, Amanda Carpenter claimed that Republicans and conservatives who have tried to make the case that the Jan. 6th insurrection didn't meet the legal standard for sedition should be forced to eat their words after the DOJ handed down seditious conspiracy indictments against members of the Oath Keepers on Thursday.
According to Carpenter, a CNN contributor and former speechwriter for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), defenders of Donald Trump are going to have to find a new talking point as the Justice Department and the House select committee investigating the attack on the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6th continue to make their cases as their previous defenses fall apart.
"Those talking points expired yesterday, when the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment that charged 11 members of the Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracy and other crimes related to the breach of the Capitol. This is the first time seditious conspiracy has been charged in connection to Jan. 6th cases," she wrote before mocking Brit Hume of Fox News who just hours before the indictments were announced, wrote, "Here's a thought. Let's base our view on whether 1/6 was an 'insurrection' on whether those arrested are charged with insurrection. So far, none has been," with Carpenter writing, " Pour one out for Fox News’s Brit Hume who was still making people eat that bad argument minutes before it went completely rancid."
To make her point that a violent takeover was anticipated, she noted a weapons cache that had been compiled just before Jan 6th by the Oath Keeper's founder Stewart Rhodes.
- Two night-vision devices and a weapon sight, costing approximately $7,000 on December 30. Investigators say he shipped them to an individual in Virginia “near Washington D.C.” The package arrived on January 4.
- $5,000 worth of firearms and related equipment on January 1 and 2 that included a “shotgun, scope, magazines, sights, optics, a bipod, a mount, a case of ammunition, and gun-cleaning supplies.”
- While en route from Texas to Washington, D.C. on January 3, Rhodes spent approximately $6,000 on “an AR-platform rifle and firearms equipment, including sights, mount, triggers, slings, and additional firearms attachments.” The next day, while still en route, he spent another $4,500 on similar purchases.
"Keep in mind, this was the weaponry brought to Washington by one man.," she wrote before adding, "One has to ask: Why would all the guns be needed to oppose Biden? Why were they needed on Jan. 6th? Would it be because these folks were conspiring to overthrow the United States government through the use of force?"
"Sounds like sedition, all right," she concluded.
