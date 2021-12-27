'Latino flirtation' with GOP won't last if Dems focus on these key issues: report

If Republicans want to secure the Latino population's vote, they have one thing currently going for them: Democrats.

An article Monday for The Daily Beast framed the issue concisely: "The Democrats’ strategy for how to lose the Latino vote goes as follows: Ignore the bread-and-butter issues that Latinos care about like education, jobs, and the economy and focus instead on issues they don’t much care about like critical race theory, climate change, and punishing Trump for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol."

Without venturing into the Latino community to ask for their support directly, Democrats may be at a risk for losing their vote of confidence - and Republicans are waiting in the wings to pick up the slack.

A recent Axios-Ipsos poll revealed that 46 percent of Latinos said they believed Democrats better represented their concerns, while only 23 percent picked Republicans. The same poll showed that 40 percent of Latinos felt the Democratic Party took their support for granted, and 51 percent said the same thing about the Republican Party.

And then there's the issue of abortion rights. The poll found Latinos are split over keeping abortion legal (40 percent for and 36 percent against), and a majority —56 percent— say the U.S. is in decline. Respondents included first-generation and multigenerational Americans. They are Mexican Americans, Central Americans, Cuban Americans, Puerto Ricans and others whose families hail from different places and include voters and non-voters.

Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs, said the poll revealed that "Hispanic Americans really look like independents who lean Democratic, except they have some special issues related to immigration, racial inequities and economic inequities... They could very easily be swing voters from election to election, but the issues of race and immigration and the related framing around it has really pushed them away from Republicans."

Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson said, "If it becomes about crime and the economy, that's good for the Republicans."