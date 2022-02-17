‘Republican thuggery’: Conservative shocked the GOP is no longer the party of law and order
Ted Cruz (Screen Capture)

The Republican Party is increasing opposing consequences for bad behavior in the era of Donald Trump, a conservative Washington Post columnist argued on Thursday.

"The Republican Party has completed its transition from the “law and order” party to the party of thugs, violence and harassment," Jennifer Rubin wrote. "Eight Senate Republicans — Cynthia M. Lummis (R-WY), Mike Lee (R-UT), James Lankford (R-OK), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Hoeven (R-ND) and Rick Scott (R-FL) — wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday to protest the creation of a no-fly list for passengers who lash out at airline personnel attempting to enforce mask requirements."

The Biden administration has continued to rely upon flight attendants enforcing mask requirements after the White House caved to right-wing pressure and refused to require the Transportation Safety Administration from enforcing vaccine passports.

"In reality, the problem of violence against airline personnel and disruptive conduct requiring pilots to turn flights around has become pervasive. That’s why Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian asked Garland earlier this month to address the problem by creating the no-fly list," Rubin wrote.

Rubin noted the "grossly misleading" attack by Republicans that Garland was seeking to treat parents like terrorists as the DOJ responded to threats of violence against school board members.

"On both issues, Republicans are quick to say that, of course, they are not defending violence. But then what are they doing? The no-fly list is not for people who simply grumble about mask-wearing. And the FBI is not investigating parents who make speeches about nonexistent critical race theory being taught in school curriculums nationwide. Common sense measures to protect Americans against assault, threats of violence and other conduct that puts fellow Americans at risk should be universally applauded," she wrote. "Here’s an unpleasant truth for Republicans: Many of the people they are defending have engaged in violence and threats of violence. In other words, they have committed crimes."

Rubin said that the episodes show the Republican Party is opposed to law and order.

"Republicans have repeatedly made clear that they are on the side of the thugs, from demonizing and mocking Capitol Police officers who defended lawmakers on Jan. 6 to defending Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-AZ) after he posted an animation on Twitter depicting the murder of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to heralding Canadian truckers who paralyze cities," she wrote. "Democrats must stop being so timid and call out the GOP for its defense of violence, opposition to law enforcement and cheerleading for chaos. Republicans inspired by the defeated former president menace democracy and the safety of ordinary Americans. Democrats from the White House on down should have no qualms about opposing Republican thuggery."

