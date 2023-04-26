GOP opens probe into Granholm's travel as Energy secretary
WASHINGTON — The leader of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee requested details this week of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm's frequent travel to Puerto Rico. Granholm, a former Michigan governor, has taken four trips to the island territory in the last five months as it aims to shore up its fragile power grid. "The frequency and duration of these trips raise concerns regarding your attention to your other duties, particularly in light of climbing energy costs and intensifying threats to the United States’ energy independence," Committee Chair Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.,...