Revealed: New GOP plan of attack on House Dems before 2024 election
Republican campaign strategists are planning to use House Democrats' vote against a sweeping package to undermine environmental regulation to attack them in the 2024 elections, reported The Charlotte Observer on Monday.

"A memo from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the party's campaign arm, that was obtained by The Hill states that 'vulnerable House Democrats representing districts with jobs tied to domestic energy production made a critical mistake opposing H.R. 1,'" reported Rachel Frazin. "The memo specifically singles out Democratic Reps. Mary Peltola (Alaska), Yadira Caraveo (Colo.) and Gabe Vasquez (Texas), saying 'this vote is likely the beginning of the end of their reelection campaign.'"'

"A spokesperson for the NRCC told The Hill that the memo is a preview of a possible 2024 playbook. It also highlights similar efforts in past races, particularly pointing to Republican efforts to unseat former Reps. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) and Xochitl Torres Small (D-Texas)," said the report. "n a written statement shared with The Hill, Peltola said that she wasn't afraid of attack ads. ''m not surprised that the national GOP is trying to target me again. It seems like so many of the votes we're made to take in DC are designed just to be used in attack ads, rather than to actually solve problems,' she said. ''m going to continue working in a bipartisan manner to make real progress on these issues, and I invite all of my colleagues to join me,' she added."

H.R. 1, the bill in question, is an energy policy bill full of gifts to the fossil fuel industry. It would "eliminate or reduce certain fees related to the development of federal energy resources" — but it would also actively reduce U.S. ability to fight climate change, by "eliminat[ing] certain funds that provide incentives to decrease emissions of greenhouse gases" as well as "funds for energy efficiency improvements in buildings."

The bill also contains energy permitting reform. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) made permitting reform for all kinds of infrastructure and energy projects, both new oil and gas projects and renewables, a top priority as part of his support for the Inflation Reduction Act, but the effort petered out without any concrete legislation.

"Vasquez, in a video explaining his vote, said the bill is about 'padding the pockets of executives at the cost of energy workers,'" noted the report. "'It would increase pollution by removing the methane emission regulations and gutting the Clean Air Act,' he added. While the members stuck with the majority of their party, four vulnerable Democrats crossed party lines to support the bill. One Republican opposed it in the House. It is unlikely to ultimately become law, facing opposition from Democratic leadership in the Senate and at the White House."

