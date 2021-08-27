GOP senator Ron Johnson slammed by Wisconsin mayors for neglecting his job during infrastructure debate

A group of Wisconsin mayors say Sen. Ron Johnson neglected to look out for Wisconsin when the Senate recently took action on a major piece of legislation.
Earlier this month, the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would improve roads, highways and bridges across the country while expanding green energy and access to broadband internet. Johnson said in an interview that he didn't even read the bill's text.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels said in a statement that Johnson should be more focused on improving the lives of Wisconsinites.
“With the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate we're confident we are going to be able to invest in our communities, create good paying jobs, repair and expand our infrastructure, and grow our local economies," they said in a joint statement. “The fact that Senator Johnson refused to support this plan without even reading it proves he had no interest in delivering much needed federal infrastructure funding to our state. We implore Senator Johnson to stop playing these self-serving political games with our constituents' livelihoods and fulfill his duties as Wisconsin's United States Senator."
The infrastructure bill is now awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives.
Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.