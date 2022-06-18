Former RNC chair blasts GOP for backing Trump after he showed he 'didn't give a damn' about America

On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele outlined how former President Donald Trump has been a graver threat to democracy than Richard Nixon ever was.

This comes amid the 50th anniversary of the Watergate complex break-in — and as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack lays bear the scheme of Trump's allies to overturn the election.

"Say what you want about, you know, how [Nixon] performed in office," said Steele. "He had a connection to the country, and he knew where the bright lines were. Trump didn't give a damn about the connection to the country. Had no clue where the lines were. In fact, didn't want to know where the lines were because that was just an unnecessary burden that he'd have to carry around to know that, okay, I've got to pretend like, you know, I really care here."

Steele took aim at his longtime party for furthering Trump's assault on democratic order.

"So there's a big difference, and what's stark about that in my view is how much the party, how much the party just acquiesced to obliterating the lines, no longer caring about the country, which is what the stand was for me personally in 2020, the country matters more than the party. And I think a lot of people see that now starkly as these hearings on the Hill have shown."

The committee hearings have revealed new details about the plot, including the fact that one of Trump's top lawyers, John Eastman, knew the whole thing was illegal.

