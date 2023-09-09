Trump's 'absurd' response to lawsuit slammed by GOP analyst: 'Didn't follow any train of thought'

Donald Trump's response to a 14th amendment challenge to the former president's eligibility for office was ridiculed as absurd and nonsensical by a Republican strategist who also warned about risks associated with the plan.

GOP strategist Susan Del Percio appeared on MSNBC's PoliticsNation on Saturday, and was asked about a suit from Colorado voters attempting to "keep him off the state's ballot under section three of the 14th amendment." Last week, Del Percio said that, despite polls showing him comfortably ahead of all other challengers, Trump's glide path to the 2024 presidential nomination could hit a potential stumbling block in New Hampshire.

On Saturday, Del Percio was played a clip of Trump responding to the Colorado action. In the audio, Trump can be hard saying the lawsuit is "election interference" and the "14th amendment is just a continuation of that."

"It's nonsense. Nobody's even said it's insurrection. By the way, there wasn't any guns at the Capitol. You know, the insurrection is frankly, the people that instructed on the election and rigged the election. Those are the insurrectionists."

Del Percio responded, "Well first let me say, what Donald Trump said was just absurd. It just didn't follow any train of thought."

She then explains that this type of action should have come earlier.

"It should have been done no later than last year. It should have been discussed. The court cases should have gone forward," she said, adding that to do so now is "very dangerous for our democracy."

"It is too close to the election to start these things," she added.

