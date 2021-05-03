GOP's future is 'electorally bleak' if it's 'wedded to a big lie': Former Bush official
Rioters January 6th (AFP)

On CNN Monday, prominent evangelical conservative and former George W. Bush administration official Peter Wehner laid out the dire consequences of the party's inability to shake former President Donald Trump — and their hostility to members within their ranks who criticize him, like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

"What is the future of a Republican Party that is anti-Mitt Romney and anti-Liz Cheney?" asked anchor Brianna Keilar.

"I think it's bleak. I think it's electorally bleak, but more importantly than that, I think it's bleak in terms of morality and justice," said Wehner. "As you said, this is a party wedded to a big lie. Really, a whole series of big lies by a man who is perpetrating lies morning, noon, and night. And so this is a party that I would say is a diseased party right now. A dangerous party. People like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney and Adam Kinzinger who dare to speak truth to this party and talk about the reality of things are targeted, and in Liz's case, she may lose her leadership position. So it's a very difficult situation right now for the party, but one they have chosen."

"Chris Christie actually contracted COVID from a Trump White House event and was ultimately hospitalized," noted Keilar. "And he also said that Trump committed impeachable offenses. And yet he gives him an A."

"Chris Christie, in particular, is a pathetic and buffoonish figure, because you know that he knows better," said Wehner. "I think some of the people have drunk the Kool-Aid in the Republican Party. Chris Christie is not among them. This is just cynical. This is part of the ambition he has that's driving him."

"Look, Donald Trump left the country angrier and sicker and poorer and more divided," said Wehner. "He committed, as Christie said, impeachable offenses. He was corrupt from stem to stern. He provoked an insurrection. He advocated a coup ... so seeing somebody like Chris Christie, who is not a stupid man, say this gives you the indication of what I said earlier, which is the diseased state of the Republican Party."

