Grammys 2023: Everything you need to know about Sunday’s show
Host Trevor Noah on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. - Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS

History is on the line at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Major music stars including Beyoncé and Bad Bunny could set new milestones at Sunday’s ceremony, while wins by Adele in coveted categories would put her in elite company. For the first time since 2020, the award show returns to its frequent home at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center. The stage is set for a dramatic night with big-name performers and some of the industry’s top artists competing for song, record and album of the year. Here’s everything you need to know before the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. How to...