Grand jury indicts George Floyd murderer Derek Chauvin and 3 cops for violating his constitutional rights
A federal grand jury has indicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, on civil rights charges for violating his constitutional rights. The three other officers involved were also indicted.

The indictment says that Chauvin "willfully deprived George Floyd of the right, secured and protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States, to be free from an unreasonable force by a police officer," MSNBC's Pete Williams reported.

A separate indictment related to Chauvin's treatment of a then-14-year old boy in 2017, says he "without legal justification, held the teenager by the throat and struck the teenager multiple times in the head with a flashlight," MSNBC adds, citing to a statement by federal prosecutors. Chauvin "held his knee on the neck and the upper back of the teenager even after the teenager was lying prone, handcuffed, and unresisting, also resulting in bodily injury."

Williams says the charges shows a "dedication by this Justice Dept. to be more aggressive in civil rights cases."