Alabama man convicted of 'criminal littering' — for leaving flowers on his fiancée's grave

On Thursday, WRBL reported that a man in Auburn, Alabama, has been found guilty of criminal littering in a municipal court.

The litter in question: flowers he left on his deceased fiancée's grave.

"The judge said in open court he was tasked with following the law, not emotion, and the flowers were a clear violation based on testimony and evidence," said the report. "The judge also offered his condolences to the defendant, Winchester Hagans, and the complainant, Dr. Tom Ford, for the loss of Hagans’ fiancée, who was Dr. Ford’s daughter. Hagans intends to file an appeal, which could lead to a jury trial."

According to the report, Hannah Ford, the fiancée, was killed in a car crash in January — the same day she and Hagans had picked out their wedding venue.

"Hagans built a flower box covered with engagement pictures to place at Hannah’s grave at Auburn’s Memorial Park Cemetery," said the report. "Hagans did not testify during Thursday’s trial but has said in the past the couple had a strained relationship with some members of Hannah’s family, and someone kept throwing the flowers away. Hagans kept rebuilding the box and putting the flowers back. Hagans says Hannah’s family never told him directly to stop leaving flowers." Hannah's father, on the other hand, testified Hagans had been advised to stop, and the city prosecutor cited a policy prohibiting flower boxes.

Hagans faces a $50 dollar fine, as well as $251 in court fees.