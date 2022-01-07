This county’s official seal is going viral – because it’s so stunningly bad

Writing in the Riverfront Times, Danny Wicentowski was not impressed with the seal for Missouri's St. Francois County.

"There's the jumble of images hilariously oriented to fit (mostly) within the blue border; above it, the formatting for the text of 'The Great Seal of St. Francois County' appears to be trying to liftoff and escape from the rest of the seal; and just looking at the thing for more than a few seconds produces a kind of seasick nausea, because this seal is an *experience* and that experience is chaos," he writes.

Now, three years after it was unveiled, the county might be getting a new seal, mainly because people other than Wicentowski have been expressing their displeasure at its aesthetics as well.

St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said the seal's initial design "was a rush deal."

"I had two days for the public to come up with a seal and my design is proof positive that I am not artistically inclined," he said.

The mockery of the seal even made it to the front page of Reddit, with users wondering how the thing could be real. One Reddit user put their design skills to work and offered up a new look. As the Riverfront Times points out, the weird news aggregation site Fark.com shared its followers' attempts to redesign the seal, "that both capture the spirit of the original while also being, somehow, even worse."

Ultimately, Gallaher doesn't want any tax dollars to be spent on the redesign, so a contest will be organized in the coming weeks for volunteers to enter their designs.

“I would like it to be better than the seal we have now, which would be a slam dunk," Gallaher said.

Sometimes the jokes write themselves.

