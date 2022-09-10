Greek PM Mitsotakis to promise more cost-of-living support - source

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected on Saturday to announce further funding to cushion the impact of an energy crisis and soaring inflation on the nation's households, a government source said. A spike in natural gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked a major energy crisis across Europe, prompting some governments to push through multi-billion-euro packages to protect homes and utilities from rising costs. Greece has already spent about 8 billion euros ($8 billion) to subsidise power bills since last year. Mitsotakis, a conservative wh...