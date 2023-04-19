Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Fox News in Dominion case

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday defended Fox News, even after the conservative news network itself acknowledged wrongdoing in announcing a settlement with a voting systems company.

Fox News paid Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit over allegations that the network knowingly spread falsehoods in the run-up to the 2020 election.

The network said in a statement that, “the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

Greene asserted that the lawsuit against Fox News was unjust, comparing the basis of the defamation case to a restaurant critic's review.

“We have food critics that criticize restaurants, consumer reports that criticizes products, auto critics that criticize automobiles, and conservative Americans have just wrapped up a week of nuking a beer company” the far-right congresswoman tweeted.

“But you can’t criticize a voting machine company or you’ll get sued for millions and millions of dollars.”